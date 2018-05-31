Police appeal after Dunmow robbery

Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

Police are appealing for information after a man had his watch stolen in Dunmow by a woman claiming to represent a charity.

The 75-year-old victim was wearing a Rolex worth a four-figure sum, which was taken when the woman grabbed his wrist, demanding money.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "The victim was walking near to the car park at The Saracens Head, in High Street, when he was approached by a woman. She was carrying a clipboard and claimed to be working for a charity that supports people with hearing difficulties.

"The victim went to walk away and was pulled by the wrist by the woman, who made demands for cash. He managed to run off but found that his Rolex, which is worth a four-figure sum, had been stolen.

"The suspect has been described as being white, aged in her early to mid-20s, around five feet seven inches, of a medium build and was wearing a black knitted bobble hat with sections at the side which tied underneath her chin. She also wore a brown padded coat, jeans and UGG boots.

"We believe the clipboard she was carrying had a white piece of paper on it that possibly included signatures."

The incident happened on Thursday, January 23 at around 11.15am.

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/12299/20. Alternatively, you can report information online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.