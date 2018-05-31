Advanced search

Police appeal after "beloved" family dogs stolen

PUBLISHED: 15:39 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 04 December 2019

The dogs disappeared from a property in Hinxton last week. Photo: Facebook.

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Hinxton where two "beloved" family dogs were taken.

The burglary took place on Wednesday evening (27 November) in North End Road, Hinxton.

A rear conservatory window was smashed before an untidy search was carried out throughout the house and terriers Maisie and Toby taken.

Maisie has since been recovered from a vet after being found in a car park in Enfield, but sadly Toby is still missing.

Toby's owners, who are missing him terribly, said: "While we are ecstatic that Maisie is home where she belongs, our family will not be complete until our precious boy, Toby, is home as well. Please keep looking for our boy."

DC Victoria Norden, who is investigating, added: "This is a very distressing time for the victims who are desperate for the safe return of their beloved pet. Toby is an integral part of their family and this is particularly heartbreaking given the time of year, with Christmas around the corner.

"We are appealing to anyone with information or who may have seen Toby to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"We recognise that burglaries can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling the issue is a force priority."

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 35/85160/19, or report it online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report/report.

