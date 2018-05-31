Advanced search

Police appeal after produce is stolen from 'honesty box' in village

PUBLISHED: 15:04 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 20 November 2019

Police are investigating after thefts in Landley Upper Green. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after thefts in Landley Upper Green. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are appealing for information after jars of honey were stolen from outside a house in a village near Saffron Walden.

Nine jars of honey were stolen between Wednesday, October 16, and Thursday, October 17, from a property in Langley Upper Green.

According to Essex Police, the suspect was said to have attended the victim's property and removed the jars from an honesty box, without leaving payment.

A spokesman for the force said: "It is believed that three jars of homemade honey were stolen between 10am and 12pm, with a further six jars having been stolen the previous night. Our officers are continuing to investigate.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/168285/19."

