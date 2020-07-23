Police appeal after horse rider ‘driven at deliberately’

Police are appealing for information after a horse rider was left shaken in Great Sampford, having reported someone drove a car at her deliberately.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “It was reported that a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee was driven at a woman as she was riding her horse in Howe Lane.

“Neither the horse or rider were injured but they were left shaken.

“We believe another 4x4, possibly a Landrover Discovery 2, was seen driving from the area and we also need to speak to the people in that vehicle to find out what they saw.”

The incident happened on Howe Lane at around 4pm on July 14.

Witnesses are asked to come forward if they saw anything or have any CCTV or dash cam footage. People who hold relevant information can contact Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/104825/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 000 555 111.