Police appeal after strange burglaries

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a number of strange burglaries were carried out in Saffron Walden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Someone stole an opened bottle of Jack Daniel’s, tools and keys from a property on Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden. They are believed to have gained entry either forcefully through the French doors or used keys which were left in the garage. The incident happened on February 2 at midnight.

In a separate incident, someone broke into a house on Plantation Close, Saffron Walden and removed bottles of alcohol over an undefined period. One of the crimes was reported to have happened on January 25 at 6pm.

An individual broke into premises on Elder Street, Wimbish on February 21 at 4.30pm. It is suspected that they broke in by either kicking the front door or using a crowbar. Once inside, they stole dog treats, dog shampoo, cash, and a credit card.

If you have information about these incidents, call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 42/26062/20, 42/27123/20 or 42/28928/20.