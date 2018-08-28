Advanced search

Police appeal for information after theft from supermarket in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 16:37 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 02 February 2019

Police want to speak to these people about an alleged theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Police want to speak to these people about an alleged theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police would like to speak to three men and a woman in connection with an alleged theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden.

Police want to speak to this man about an alleged theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden.

On January 10, four people entered the store and gathered food and drink worth a four-figure sum. They then left without paying.

Anyone with information, or who can identify any of the people pictured, is asked to call the Uttlesford Local Policing Team on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/16522/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Police want to speak to this woman about an alleged theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden.

Police want to speak to this man about an alleged theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden.

Police want to speak to this man about an alleged theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden.

