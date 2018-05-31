Police appeal after trees stolen from Stansted gardens

Trees have been stolen from people’s gardens in Stansted, including one that cost hundreds of pounds.

The first theft took place on Tuesday, June 16 on Silver Street. Several trees were stolen from the victim’s garden.

The next day, Wednesday, June 17, a similar theft took place on Bentfield Road at 3pm. A large Acer tree in a grey pot, worth £250, was taken from a front garden.

Essex Police, who are appealing for information, have not specified if the two incidents are related. The force has not said if the crimes were committed by the same person – but they happened within a short distance from one another and one day after the next.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, please call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/87470/20 and, respectively, 42/88114/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.