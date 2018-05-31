Police appeal after village burglary

Archant

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information after a house break-in caused an estimated £2,000 of damage and a number of items were stolen.

Essex Police said the property on Royston Road, Wendens Ambo, was broken into on April 6 at midnight.

If you can help Essex Police call them on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/51277/20. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.