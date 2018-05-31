Police appeal after village burglary
PUBLISHED: 12:30 27 April 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for information after a house break-in caused an estimated £2,000 of damage and a number of items were stolen.
Essex Police said the property on Royston Road, Wendens Ambo, was broken into on April 6 at midnight.
If you can help Essex Police call them on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/51277/20. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.