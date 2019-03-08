Police appeal after walls and floors are covered in excrement at leisure centre

The Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden. Photo: ARCHANT Archant

Essex Police is appealing for information following reports of criminal damage at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden.

It was reported that someone had deliberately smeared excrement over the walls and floor of the toilets at the centre, in Peaslands Road.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of criminal damage at Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden on October 13.

"It was reported that the public toilets had been targeted."

No CCTV or descriptions of those thought to be involved are available, police added.

A spokesman for the leisure centre said: "Unfortunately, we can confirm the leisure centre did suffer from anti-social behaviour on October 13. Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no permanent damage or costs associated with the clean-up. The incident was reported to the police and we trust they have this investigation in hand. We thank the local police and the community for their help and support."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/164246/19.