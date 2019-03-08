Advanced search

Police appeal as cyclist is 'shot with ball bearing' in Elmdon

PUBLISHED: 09:04 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 16 November 2019

A cyclist was reportedly hit with a ball bearing.

A cyclist was knocked off his bike after reportedly being shot with a ball bearing in Elmdon.

Police are appealing for witness following the incident in Royston Lane on Sunday, November 3, between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

According to Essex Police, a dark blue/green Vauxhall Frontera was reported to have been driving erratically along the country lane, and ball bearing were fired from the car.

It caused a cyclist who was described as in his 50s with a grey beard and wearing a bright orange cycling to fall into a ditch. The car also spooked four horses and their young riders thought to have been aged 12-13.

A spokesman for police said: "If you think you might be the cyclist or were in the area the time and witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage could you please call the rural engagement team on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/175136/19."

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

