Man taken to hospital with serious head injury following M11 collision

Essex Police are appealing for information following a serious collision on the M11, near Newport on Sunday.

It is believed that a biker, aged in his 60s, was travelling northbound between the services at Bishops Stortford (Junction 8) and the turn off for Stansted (Junction 8A) when the incident occurred, at about 9.55am.

The man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are particularly keen to speak to any larger vehicles who may have been travelling in front of the bike before the rider became injured.

"We would urge anyone who may have seen the motorbike, a black Yamaha, before the incident to call us on 101 and quote the incident number 379 of 07/07.

"Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to our officers, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage, is also urged to contact us."