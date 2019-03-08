Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man taken to hospital with serious head injury following M11 collision

PUBLISHED: 08:23 08 July 2019

Archant

Essex Police are appealing for information following a serious collision on the M11, near Newport on Sunday.

It is believed that a biker, aged in his 60s, was travelling northbound between the services at Bishops Stortford (Junction 8) and the turn off for Stansted (Junction 8A) when the incident occurred, at about 9.55am.

The man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are particularly keen to speak to any larger vehicles who may have been travelling in front of the bike before the rider became injured.

"We would urge anyone who may have seen the motorbike, a black Yamaha, before the incident to call us on 101 and quote the incident number 379 of 07/07.

"Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to our officers, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage, is also urged to contact us."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal for information about men in connection with ongoing Newport investigation

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man taken to hospital with serious head injury following M11 collision

Fourth director in a year resigns from region’s ambulance trust

Lindsey Stafford-Scott, who has resigned from the East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: UEA

Speedway starlet Sam Norris flown to Addenbrooke’s as he continues recovery bid

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris.

Spillane is steering Stansted to success in Essex Senior League

Stansted FC, London Road, Stansted. Manager Terry Spillane with his cab.

Most Read

Police appeal for information about men in connection with ongoing Newport investigation

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man taken to hospital with serious head injury following M11 collision

Fourth director in a year resigns from region’s ambulance trust

Lindsey Stafford-Scott, who has resigned from the East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: UEA

Speedway starlet Sam Norris flown to Addenbrooke’s as he continues recovery bid

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris.

Spillane is steering Stansted to success in Essex Senior League

Stansted FC, London Road, Stansted. Manager Terry Spillane with his cab.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Appeal for information about M11 collision near Newport, which left man in his sixties with a serious head injury

Police are appealing for information after a collision on the M11 near Newport yesterday morning (July 7). Picture: Archant

Man taken to hospital with serious head injury following M11 collision

Police appeal for information about men in connection with ongoing Newport investigation

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Hundreds of pounds raised for Saffron Walden 3G pitch appeal

The homemade cakes sale raised more than £300. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Fourth director in a year resigns from region’s ambulance trust

Lindsey Stafford-Scott, who has resigned from the East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: UEA
Drive 24