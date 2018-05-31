Police appeal following 'nasty' Christmas vandalism

Christmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/Facebook Archant

Police are appealing for information following a report about criminal damage to Christmas lights.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/Facebook Christmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/Facebook

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Monday, December 23 outside a property in Railey Road, Saffron Walden. It saw local David Noble, 61, retired, shocked at the discovery that the Christmas decorations outside his house were ruined.

Although he was in his living room at the time with three other people, no one heard the Grinch attempt to spoil the Christmas spirit. He only found out about the damage when someone knocked on the door and warned him about the danger of a wire pulled and tied around the wing mirror of his car.

He said: "Someone said it's not very safe and that is how we found the damage. I was a little bit annoyed."

Sharing what happened on the Uttlesford Crime Area Facebook group, he called the incident a "nasty piece of vandalism" and told residents about how the lights being "ripped apart", adding:

The lights were fixed just in time for Christmas. Photo: David Noble/Facebook. The lights were fixed just in time for Christmas. Photo: David Noble/Facebook.

"Not sure if they ripped the lights or tried to steal one of the reindeers, but it has been stretched across the pavement and wrapped around a wing mirror, causing a significant trip hazard.

"One of the reindeers will have to be written off as it is completely destroyed. I am not sure if the damage will be repairable but I shall look. I am so annoyed!"

But Mr Noble was determined to not let this spoil the town's festive atmosphere, as several local people complimented his efforts throughout the years.

So on Christmas Eve, he did all the repairs he could have done, although he admitted he did have other things to do.

The lights were fixed just in time for Christmas. Photo: David Noble/Facebook. The lights were fixed just in time for Christmas. Photo: David Noble/Facebook.

"It took me a couple of hours to have it repaired. It doesn't look as good as it did when I first bought it.

"I managed to reassemble it with black cable ties. I definitely wanted to put them up because so many people enjoy seeing them. I have had them for many years", he said.

In a statement released last week, an Essex Police spokesperson said: "We received information the lights were pulled down and were tied to a nearby vehicle.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Saffron Walden police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/203725/19. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."