Advanced search

Police appeal following 'nasty' Christmas vandalism

PUBLISHED: 09:17 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 14 January 2020

Christmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/Facebook

Christmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/Facebook

Archant

Police are appealing for information following a report about criminal damage to Christmas lights.

Christmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/FacebookChristmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/Facebook

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Monday, December 23 outside a property in Railey Road, Saffron Walden. It saw local David Noble, 61, retired, shocked at the discovery that the Christmas decorations outside his house were ruined.

Although he was in his living room at the time with three other people, no one heard the Grinch attempt to spoil the Christmas spirit. He only found out about the damage when someone knocked on the door and warned him about the danger of a wire pulled and tied around the wing mirror of his car.

He said: "Someone said it's not very safe and that is how we found the damage. I was a little bit annoyed."

Sharing what happened on the Uttlesford Crime Area Facebook group, he called the incident a "nasty piece of vandalism" and told residents about how the lights being "ripped apart", adding:

The lights were fixed just in time for Christmas. Photo: David Noble/Facebook.The lights were fixed just in time for Christmas. Photo: David Noble/Facebook.

"Not sure if they ripped the lights or tried to steal one of the reindeers, but it has been stretched across the pavement and wrapped around a wing mirror, causing a significant trip hazard.

"One of the reindeers will have to be written off as it is completely destroyed. I am not sure if the damage will be repairable but I shall look. I am so annoyed!"

But Mr Noble was determined to not let this spoil the town's festive atmosphere, as several local people complimented his efforts throughout the years.

So on Christmas Eve, he did all the repairs he could have done, although he admitted he did have other things to do.

The lights were fixed just in time for Christmas. Photo: David Noble/Facebook.The lights were fixed just in time for Christmas. Photo: David Noble/Facebook.

"It took me a couple of hours to have it repaired. It doesn't look as good as it did when I first bought it.

"I managed to reassemble it with black cable ties. I definitely wanted to put them up because so many people enjoy seeing them. I have had them for many years", he said.

In a statement released last week, an Essex Police spokesperson said: "We received information the lights were pulled down and were tied to a nearby vehicle.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Saffron Walden police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/203725/19. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The lights were fixed just in time for Christmas. Photo: David Noble/Facebook.The lights were fixed just in time for Christmas. Photo: David Noble/Facebook.

Most Read

Container “well alight” at local recycling centre

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

ALDI launches vegan range in Saffron Walden

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Rugby club bears all for charity calendar in honour of its 50th anniversary

Saffron Walden Rugby Club

MEP hits out at increased train prices in the East of England

Cockman treble steers Saffron Walden past Woodford

Gavin Cockman celebrates a goal for Saffron Walden Town (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Most Read

Container “well alight” at local recycling centre

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

ALDI launches vegan range in Saffron Walden

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Rugby club bears all for charity calendar in honour of its 50th anniversary

Saffron Walden Rugby Club

MEP hits out at increased train prices in the East of England

Cockman treble steers Saffron Walden past Woodford

Gavin Cockman celebrates a goal for Saffron Walden Town (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

REVIEW: My Cousin Rachel at Cambridge Arts Theatre - Helen George intrigues as the beautiful deceiver

Helen George in My Cousin Rachel at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: MANUEL HARLAN

Police appeal following ‘nasty’ Christmas vandalism

Christmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/Facebook

Mum to teach toddlers science as it is marked countywide

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

REVIEW: Jamanji The Next Level is even funnier than what went before

Jumanji The Next Level is showing at Saffron Screen

Cockman treble steers Saffron Walden past Woodford

Gavin Cockman celebrates a goal for Saffron Walden Town (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24