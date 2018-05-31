Police appeal following play park arson

Essex Police is investigating an arson attack which happened this weekend in Braintree.

The Braintree police team is currently looking for information in relation to the incident, which happened overnight at the Discovery Centre and Park, Great Notley, between Friday (December 6) and Saturday (December 7).

Play equipment on site was set on fire intentionally and destroyed as a result.

A statement posted on social media by Essex Police Braintree's community and local policing team read: "Essex Police Braintree are actively investigating an arson which occurred at The Discovery Centre, Great Notley overnight between December 6 and December 7 2019.

"Play equipment was set alight, completely destroying the equipment used by the community."

If you have any information regarding this crime, please get in touch with the Braintree Community Policing Team on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/193190/19 or e-mail them at braintreeanduttlesfordcommunitypolicingteam@essex.police.uk.

The Great Notley Discovery Centre and Park is a countryside open space for children and teenagers, with a play trail including a big seesaw, climbing forest, tyre swings, slides and forts.

For the latest updates on Essex Police Braintree's activity, follow @EPBraintree on Twitter or @EPBraintree on Facebook.