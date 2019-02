Three-figure sum of perfume stolen from Stansted Airport

Police want to speak to this man about theft of perfumes from World Duty Free at Stansted Airport. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Do you recognise this man?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police want to speak to him about the theft of perfumes worth a three-figure sum from World Duty Free at Stansted Airport.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt Chris Gould on 101 quoting reference 42/6923/19.