Police appeal for witnesses after ‘altercation’ on football pitch in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 14:41 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 15 March 2019

Appeal for witnesses to an altercation in Saffron Walden.

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of an altercation in Saffron Walden between a woman and a group of teenage boys.

The incident happened on the Anglo American Memorial Playing Fields in Saffron Walden around 4.30pm on Saturday, March 2.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a disturbance on the field around this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Daniel Bird from the Uttlesford Local Policing Team on 101.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

