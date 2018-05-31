Advanced search

Police appeal for witnesses after Debden collision

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 July 2020

Police officers launched an appeal for witnesses following a collision at the junction of Walden Road and Water Lane, Debden.

A motorbike and a Dacia were in collision at around 9.15am on Tuesday, June 9.

The driver of the motorbike, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

If anyone saw what happened, has CCTV or dashcam footage please call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 261 of June 9 or report it online https://www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online/report-a-crime

