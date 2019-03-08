Woman seriously injured after crash in Saffron Walden - police appeal for witnesses

A woman in her 90s was seriously injured following a crash in London Road yesterday. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Police are appealing for information after a crash in London Road, Saffron Walden yesterday (April 16).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision, which involved a grey Nissan X-trail and a blue Citroen Saxo, occurred just before 1.30pm.

The driver of the Saxo, a woman in her 90s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, but remains in a stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, may have seen the cars driving just prior to the incident, or who has dash cam footage of the incident that we can view is asked to call Stanway's Roads Policing Unit on 101.

The incident number to quote is 604 of 16/04.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.