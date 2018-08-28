Burglars steal sentimental jewellery from house in Saffron Walden

Burglary in Saffron Walden. Archant

A 93-year-old has been left “very distressed” after burglars broke into their home in Saffron Walden and stole sentimental jewellery.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burglars broken into the victim’s home off Audley Road, Saffron Walden, at 7.45pm on Wednesday, December 5.

They stole jewellery including a gold charm bracelet.

DC Chris Sedgwick, of Braintree CID, said: “The victim has been left very distressed and I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anybody acting suspiciously.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who has been offered jewellery for sale recently and is suspicious about where it came from.”

Contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/178493/18.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org