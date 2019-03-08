Police conclude investigation into reports of 'illegal burial' in cemetery
PUBLISHED: 15:12 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 12 September 2019
A police investigation into a possible illegal burial in Saffron Walden concluded that "no offences" took place.
Enquiries started after police received reports of a new headstone at a cemetery in Radwinter Road yesterday (Wednesday).
Forensic teams were called to the scene at about 3pm and a cordon was put in place around the area, with officers remaining at the scene into the following morning.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Following a thorough and sensitively-handled investigation, including discussions with the family involved, we can confirm that no offences have taken place.
"We would like to thank the family for their patience and understanding throughout the course of our enquiries and we would request that their privacy is respected at this challenging time."