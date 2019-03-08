Police conclude investigation into reports of 'illegal burial' in cemetery

A police cordon in place at the Radwinter Road cemetery in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A police investigation into a possible illegal burial in Saffron Walden concluded that "no offences" took place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Enquiries started after police received reports of a new headstone at a cemetery in Radwinter Road yesterday (Wednesday).

Forensic teams were called to the scene at about 3pm and a cordon was put in place around the area, with officers remaining at the scene into the following morning.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Following a thorough and sensitively-handled investigation, including discussions with the family involved, we can confirm that no offences have taken place.

"We would like to thank the family for their patience and understanding throughout the course of our enquiries and we would request that their privacy is respected at this challenging time."