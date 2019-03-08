Bomb squad called after discovery of 'unexploded hand grenade' in Saffron Walden

A police cordon is in place at Saffron Walden common following the discovery of a suspected explosive device at the former police station. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A police cordon is in place at the common in Saffron Walden after builders found an unexploded hand grenade at the former police station in East Street this morning (April 16).

Officers on scene said builders working at the site have dug up what looks to be a hand grenade.

The car park at the common is expected to be closed for several hours until a bomb disposal unit arrive.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Officers have cordoned off an area around East Street, Saffron Walden, following the discovery of what is believed to be an unexploded grenade just before 11.30am this morning, April 16.

“The bottom of Common Hill and Hill Street is currently closed and movements are being restricted on the junctions of Fairycroft and Tanners Way as well as East Street and New Road.

“We await the arrival of the Ministry of Defence bomb disposal team.”