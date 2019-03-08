Advanced search

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendons Ambo

PUBLISHED: 09:57 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 04 September 2019

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police have been granted extra time to question a man who was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

At least three ambulances could be seen on Wednesday morning (September 4), down a nearby lane which appeared to lead to the Audley End estate office. Picture: ARCHANTAt least three ambulances could be seen on Wednesday morning (September 4), down a nearby lane which appeared to lead to the Audley End estate office. Picture: ARCHANT

A warrant of longer detention was granted at Westminster Magistrates' Court in relation to an investigation taking place in Wendens Ambo.

The warrant was granted under the Terrorism Act 2000, which means authorities have longer to interview a 42-year-old man and can hold him in custody until Friday.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism command, who arrived in the village on Friday, with activity focussed around a property in Mutlow Close.

Today (September 4) a police cordon could be seen around the entrance to Mutlow Close, and two police cars were visible as well as what appeared to be four unmarked police cars. At least three ambulances were stationed down a nearby lane.

