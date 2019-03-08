Advanced search

Police investigate possible 'illegal burial' in town cemetery

PUBLISHED: 08:53 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 12 September 2019

A police cordon in place at the Radwinter Road cemetery in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Essex Police have cordoned off a cemetery in Saffron Walden amid investigations into a possible "illegal burial".

It is understood that police forensic teams arrived at the cemetery in Radwinter Road yesterday (Wednesday) from 3pm and that a police cordon was placed at the scene.

Officers remained at the scene into the evening and are still in place today (Thursday) as enquiries are ongoing.

Speaking to the Reporter, an Essex Police spokesman said: "We are investigating following reports of a potential illegal burial in Saffron Walden.

"Officers remain on scene at a graveyard in Radwinter Road as our enquiries continue".

More to follow

