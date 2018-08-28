Advanced search

Police investigating after man attacked in Thaxted

PUBLISHED: 11:03 06 February 2019

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted during an attempted aggravated burglary in Thaxted.

It was reported the victim had been attacked and struck to the head by a man in the garden of an address in Fishmarket Street shortly before 6.15pm on Tuesday, February 5.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but it is not believed he was seriously injured.

If you saw or heard anything, have dash cam or CCTV footage, or any other information please call Braintree CID on 101 quoting incident 992 of February 5.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

