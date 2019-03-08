Advanced search

Police investigating 'security alert' aboard aircraft at Stansted Airport

PUBLISHED: 10:56 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 27 June 2019

Stansted Airport. Picture: MARK DAVISION

Stansted Airport. Picture: MARK DAVISION

Essex Police are "making enquiries" following reports of another security alert aboard a plane at Stansted Airport.

Officers were called at about 9.50am today (Thursday) following reports of a "security alert" aboard an aircraft. The plane was an Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark and it is understood a precautionary landing was made following a reported bomb threat.

A spokesman said: "An aircraft was diverted to Stansted Airport at around 9.50am following reports of a security alert. The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries."

According to a resident of Dutton Hill, a Typhoon jet was seen flying towards the airport at about 10.30am.

The resident said the jet could be seen circling the area around the airport.

A spokesman for Stansted Airport said: "An Air India Boeing 777 diverted into London Stansted at approximately 10.15am and landed safely with Essex Police in attendance. It is parked on an isolated stand away from the normal airport operations.

"Our runway has now reopened and is fully operational. We are very sorry for any delays and disruption caused by the incident but our first priority is always the safety of passengers and staff."

The news comes less than a week after another plane was diverted back to Stansted after a passenger was allegedly disruptive. A Jet2 flight bound for Turkey had to turn back to the airport and a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempting to endanger an aircraft. The woman, from Maidenhead, in Berkshire, was subsequently bailed.

That incident saw two Typhoon jets scrambled to the scene, causing a sonic boom that was heard across Essex.

