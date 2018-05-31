Police launch appeal after finding a horse

Police have launched an appeal for information after finding a horse standing on a road in a village.

Essex Police are trying to reunite a horse with its owner after it was found in Steeple Bumpstead on Monday, March 9.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: 'We were called at around 12.30am with reports that a horse was standing in Blois Road.

'The horse has been taken to a stable nearby and we continue to try to find its owner.'

Should you have any information, please call PC Lucy Robson at Braintree police station on 101, quoting incident 19 of March 9.