Police release man under investigation while 'terror' probe continues

PUBLISHED: 07:49 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:49 06 September 2019

Emergency services have been in Mutlow Close for a week. Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services have been in Mutlow Close for a week. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences has been released under investigation.

The 42-year-old man was released last night (Thursday) as an investigation led by the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism command continues.

A spokesman for the Met said the search of a residential address in Wendens Ambo would continue.

Officers and emergency services teams have been searching a property in Mutlow Close since last Friday.

The spokesman said the man was arrested on suspicion of "making threats to kill" on August 30 at about 5.25pm by officers from the eastern region special operations unit.

He was detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and taken to a London police station. Westminster Magistrates' Court subsequently granted police a warrant of 'further detention', allowing them extra time to detain the man while an investigation was carried out.

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendens Ambo

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

A terrific transformation for Olly as friends and family rally around

The garden transformation project taking shape in Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

