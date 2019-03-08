Police release man under investigation while 'terror' probe continues

Emergency services have been in Mutlow Close for a week. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences has been released under investigation.

The 42-year-old man was released last night (Thursday) as an investigation led by the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism command continues.

A spokesman for the Met said the search of a residential address in Wendens Ambo would continue.

Officers and emergency services teams have been searching a property in Mutlow Close since last Friday.

The spokesman said the man was arrested on suspicion of "making threats to kill" on August 30 at about 5.25pm by officers from the eastern region special operations unit.

He was detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and taken to a London police station. Westminster Magistrates' Court subsequently granted police a warrant of 'further detention', allowing them extra time to detain the man while an investigation was carried out.