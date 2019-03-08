Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder?

Police are hoping to trace the owner of an ornate candle holder which was discovered at the scene of a burglary in Saffron Walden.

The item was found at the scene of a shed burglary at an allotment in Windmill Hill, which took place at about 3.30pm on June 20.

The owner of the shed told Essex Police the candle holder did not belong to them and officers say they believe it may have been taken during another break-in.

A spokesman for the force said: "If you recognise it please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/100007/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

You can also report crime online via the Essex Police website: www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online/report-a-crime.