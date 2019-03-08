Breaking

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences on Saturday as police searched a property in Wendens Ambo.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Officers from the eastern region special operations unit counter terrorism command made the arrest at 5.25pm, with the man taken into custody at a police station in London.

A police car and an ambulance unit could still be seen at Mutlow Close, Wendens Ambo, this morning (Monday).

Residents reported seeing a large emergency services presence in the area over the weekend, with police, vans, a fire engine, ambulances, forensic trucks and tents arriving on Friday.

A statement released by the Metropolitan Police said: "An address in Essex is being searched".

The statement added: "The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism command. Enquiries continue. The arrest was made under Section 41 of the terrorism act.

"The Metropolitan Police is one part of a UK-wide counter-terrorism policing network. Occasionally, it carries out investigations outside their area."