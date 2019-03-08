Advanced search

Breaking

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

PUBLISHED: 10:11 02 September 2019

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences on Saturday as police searched a property in Wendens Ambo.

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANTPolice and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Officers from the eastern region special operations unit counter terrorism command made the arrest at 5.25pm, with the man taken into custody at a police station in London.

A police car and an ambulance unit could still be seen at Mutlow Close, Wendens Ambo, this morning (Monday).

Residents reported seeing a large emergency services presence in the area over the weekend, with police, vans, a fire engine, ambulances, forensic trucks and tents arriving on Friday.

A statement released by the Metropolitan Police said: "An address in Essex is being searched".

The statement added: "The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism command. Enquiries continue. The arrest was made under Section 41 of the terrorism act.

"The Metropolitan Police is one part of a UK-wide counter-terrorism policing network. Occasionally, it carries out investigations outside their area."

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Hotel plan for historic airfield and museum site in Duxford

An artist's impression of how the new hotel development could look. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Umbrella protest gathers locals of all ages in front of town hall

Protesting crowd in front of Town Hall. Picture: ARCHANT

Mysterious ‘carjacking’ in Wendens Ambo

Crowds gather to enjoy annual Dance in the Square

Dancing in the Square on a hot August night. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Hotel plan for historic airfield and museum site in Duxford

An artist's impression of how the new hotel development could look. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Umbrella protest gathers locals of all ages in front of town hall

Protesting crowd in front of Town Hall. Picture: ARCHANT

Mysterious ‘carjacking’ in Wendens Ambo

Crowds gather to enjoy annual Dance in the Square

Dancing in the Square on a hot August night. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Hotel plan for historic airfield and museum site in Duxford

An artist's impression of how the new hotel development could look. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Umbrella protest gathers locals of all ages in front of town hall

Protesting crowd in front of Town Hall. Picture: ARCHANT

Great Easton Soapbox Race “excellent” event with thrills for all the family

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Cash is no longer king – but we still need it!

The old £5 and £10 still around despite being phased out. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24