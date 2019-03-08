Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police searching for boy, 16, last seen near Bartlow

PUBLISHED: 09:55 28 March 2019

Connor Dawson is missing from Bartlow, South Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Connor Dawson is missing from Bartlow, South Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Connor Dawson, who has gone missing from South Cambridgeshire.

Connor was last seen near Bartlow at about 1.20pm yesterday (March 27) and may have headed in the direction of Haverhill.

He is described as white, 5’7”, slim, with short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoody and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who has seen Connor or believes they may know where he is should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 223 of March 27.

Most Read

New town centre police team for Saffron Walden

Essex Police has announced a new town centre police team for Saffron Walden.

Photos show Saffron Walden pubs which have closed in last 40 years

The Queen Elizabeth in Saffron Walden, now closed.

Cafe launched in Dunmow for those who have suffered bereavement

St Clare's Hospice, in Hastingwood. Picture: ST CLARE

Saffron Walden leads Essex on ‘stop Brexit’ action - but MP says ‘country is run on elections, not petitions’

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Campaigner slams “useless” bus service to Aldi in Saffron Walden

The new bus stop outside Aldi in Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

New town centre police team for Saffron Walden

Essex Police has announced a new town centre police team for Saffron Walden.

Photos show Saffron Walden pubs which have closed in last 40 years

The Queen Elizabeth in Saffron Walden, now closed.

Cafe launched in Dunmow for those who have suffered bereavement

St Clare's Hospice, in Hastingwood. Picture: ST CLARE

Saffron Walden leads Essex on ‘stop Brexit’ action - but MP says ‘country is run on elections, not petitions’

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Campaigner slams “useless” bus service to Aldi in Saffron Walden

The new bus stop outside Aldi in Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Athletics: Saffron Striders pass Oakley 20 test

Saffron Striders at the Oakley 20

Full impact of school funding cuts revealed by head teachers

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo

Police searching for boy, 16, last seen near Bartlow

Connor Dawson is missing from Bartlow, South Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fundraising efforts for football pitch in Saffron Walden kick off with campaign rally

A campaign film is being recorded as part of the #mycommunity3G fundraiser for a 3G football pitch in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ former soldier

Roger Burgess. Picture: ANDY GRIFFIN
Drive 24