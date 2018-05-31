Advanced search

Police welcomes new Special Constables

PUBLISHED: 08:29 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 15 January 2020

Photo: Essex Police/Facebook

Photo: Essex Police/Facebook

Archant

Essex Police has welcomed 22 new Special Constables.

The recruits received their warrant cards and read their vows in front of family and friends during a ceremony last month.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "They are volunteering their time while working jobs, such as IT analyst, dental nurse and receptionist.

"A number are studying at university, with successful applicants from Anglia Ruskin University, the University of Essex and the University of Greenwich."

The 22 Special Constables are: Kristen Holliman (Basildon), Luke Addington, Kelly Chamberlain, Matthew Brinkley and Paul Panfield (Braintree), Stephen Piper and Joshua Mason (Brentwood), Michael Binns, James Braddy, John-Luke Chippefield and Lauren Russell (Chelmsford), Liam Kerr (Clacton), Kate Burns-Green and Jessica Smith (Colchester), Kayleigh Arnold and James Grover (Grays), Reanna Lawrence (Harlow), Laura Carter and Martin Sooss (Loughton) and Emily Maclean, Sarah Ellis and Victoria Wright (Rayleigh).

Essex Police said they will continue to recruit for their Special Constabulary, "the second largest and the fastest growing" in the UK.

If you are interested, please visit https://www.essex.police.uk/police-forces/essex-police/areas/essex-police/ca/careers/police-officers/police-constable/.

Most Read

Police appeal following ‘nasty’ Christmas vandalism

Christmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/Facebook

Container “well alight” at local recycling centre

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Mum to teach toddlers science as it is marked countywide

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Yellow weather warning issued for strong winds across East of England

There has been a yellow weather warning issued for the East of England.

ALDI launches vegan range in Saffron Walden

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Most Read

Police appeal following ‘nasty’ Christmas vandalism

Christmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/Facebook

Container “well alight” at local recycling centre

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Mum to teach toddlers science as it is marked countywide

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Yellow weather warning issued for strong winds across East of England

There has been a yellow weather warning issued for the East of England.

ALDI launches vegan range in Saffron Walden

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Councillor calls for more conscious travelling to help improve air quality

Trilby Roberts. Picture: Dr. Rick Wylie.

Police welcomes new Special Constables

Photo: Essex Police/Facebook

Local school declared teaching hub for struggling schools

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Yellow weather warning issued for strong winds across East of England

There has been a yellow weather warning issued for the East of England.

REVIEW: My Cousin Rachel at Cambridge Arts Theatre - Helen George intrigues as the beautiful deceiver

Helen George in My Cousin Rachel at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: MANUEL HARLAN
Drive 24