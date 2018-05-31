Police welcomes new Special Constables

Photo: Essex Police/Facebook Archant

Essex Police has welcomed 22 new Special Constables.

The recruits received their warrant cards and read their vows in front of family and friends during a ceremony last month.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "They are volunteering their time while working jobs, such as IT analyst, dental nurse and receptionist.

"A number are studying at university, with successful applicants from Anglia Ruskin University, the University of Essex and the University of Greenwich."

The 22 Special Constables are: Kristen Holliman (Basildon), Luke Addington, Kelly Chamberlain, Matthew Brinkley and Paul Panfield (Braintree), Stephen Piper and Joshua Mason (Brentwood), Michael Binns, James Braddy, John-Luke Chippefield and Lauren Russell (Chelmsford), Liam Kerr (Clacton), Kate Burns-Green and Jessica Smith (Colchester), Kayleigh Arnold and James Grover (Grays), Reanna Lawrence (Harlow), Laura Carter and Martin Sooss (Loughton) and Emily Maclean, Sarah Ellis and Victoria Wright (Rayleigh).

Essex Police said they will continue to recruit for their Special Constabulary, "the second largest and the fastest growing" in the UK.

If you are interested, please visit https://www.essex.police.uk/police-forces/essex-police/areas/essex-police/ca/careers/police-officers/police-constable/.