Elsenham WI runs post office pop-up shop

Published: 12:00 PM April 8, 2021

Dean Palmer, Karen Sheerin (seated) and Colin Bowen, the team at Elsenham post office, were presented with Easter eggs by Elsenham WI to thank them for hosting the pop-up shop. - Credit: Elsenham WI

A pop-up shop in a post office raised hundreds of pounds for a community group.

Elsenham WI sold hand-knitted and crocheted Easter Bunny toys and chocolate egg filled baskets in the village's post office from the beginning of March through to Easter weekend.

Members of the WI made all the items and there was also a raffle for a large furry rabbit. Stocks were regularly replenished and thanks to customers' generosity there was hardly anything left at the end, with £616 raised from the sales.

The window of Elsenham post office. - Credit: Elsenham WI

The money raised will be used for Elsenham WI to pay for speakers and workshops for their members as well as to support community events like the village summer fete and Remembrance Day service.

President Moyra Jackson said: “We are all amazed at the amount of money raised. The pop-up shop was a new thing for our WI, and we were delighted when our local post office offered to host it. We have a fantastic team at the post office in Elsenham and we are very grateful to them for this and everything they do for our village.”

Some of the Easter bunnies on sale in Elsenham post office. - Credit: Elsenham WI



