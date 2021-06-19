News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

New outreach Post Office for community

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 8:00 AM June 19, 2021   
The new Post Office outreach service in Debden Grange retirement village, Newport

The new Post Office outreach service in Newport - Credit: Saffron Photo

A Post Office service has returned to Newport after 18 months, after a retirement village offered space in their newly built clubhouse.

The outreach service is run by Richard Silcock the Postmaster for Felsted and is available every Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 12noon in The Lodge on Fallow Drive, off Bury Water Lane.

It's based within Debden Grange retirement village but open to the whole community.

Tom Lee, the village manager, said: “I’m delighted to be able to bring the Post Office service back to Newport. It is such an important facility.

“I would like to thank Richard Silcock, Postmaster for Felsted who is providing this service, and Alan Carr at Newport Stores for helping make this happen.

You may also want to watch:

"After speaking with Alan, who had to withdraw the service from his shop, we agreed Debden Grange was the perfect solution.”

There is visitor parking for those who can’t arrive on foot.

Most Read

  1. 1 New M11 junction hits 'major milestone'
  2. 2 Caught on camera: Motorcyclist feared for life in near-miss
  3. 3 Draft plans for 49 new Thaxted homes unveiled
  1. 4 Walden Wombles hold their first litter pick
  2. 5 Linton pupils join 362,000-strong school choir
  3. 6 The number of Indian variant Covid cases in Uttlesford
  4. 7 New interim chief executive for district council
  5. 8 Mental health trust fined following 11 deaths
  6. 9 Saffron Walden young triathletes dominate at national qualifier
  7. 10 Things to do in June - from open gardens to live music and dancing

Mr Lee said they welcome anyone visiting to enjoy a coffee or light lunch during their visit, subject to availability, in line with Covid restrictions.

Post Office regional manager Hayley Brown said: “It is great news.

"It is open to the whole community and not just the residents. We thank Richard Silcock for providing this service.”  

Tom Lee, village manager at Debden Grange, Newport

Tom Lee, village manager at Debden Grange, Newport - Credit: Saffron Photo

Alan Carr, Tom Lee and Sarah Humpoletz at Debden Grange, Newport

Alan Carr, Tom Lee and Sarah Humpoletz at the new Post Office outreach service at Debden Grange, Newport - Credit: Saffron Photo

Alan Carr, Sarah Humpoletz and Tom Lee at the new Post Office outreach service at Debden Grange, Newport

Alan Carr, Sarah Humpoletz and Tom Lee at the new Post Office outreach service at Debden Grange, Newport - Credit: Saffron Photo

A new Post Office outreach service is now available in Newport

A new Post Office outreach service is now available in Newport - Credit: Saffron Photo


Newport News
Felsted News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cul-de-sac comes to an abrupt end. Behind: hedges. Beyond: a lawn.

Planning and Development

'Children need a place to play' say residents in council homes debate

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office forecast is predicting thunderstorms

Weather

Yellow weather warning as thunder and rain forecast

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
(From left) Rotary Club of Saffron Walden members Jeremy Buss and David Peasgood accept a donation from a resident.

Tools collection is a huge success

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
The out-of-ours provider, which is independent of the GP surgeries, has been told to improve.

NHS

Thousands waiting for hospital treatment in Essex

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon