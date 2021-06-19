New outreach Post Office for community
A Post Office service has returned to Newport after 18 months, after a retirement village offered space in their newly built clubhouse.
The outreach service is run by Richard Silcock the Postmaster for Felsted and is available every Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 12noon in The Lodge on Fallow Drive, off Bury Water Lane.
It's based within Debden Grange retirement village but open to the whole community.
Tom Lee, the village manager, said: “I’m delighted to be able to bring the Post Office service back to Newport. It is such an important facility.
“I would like to thank Richard Silcock, Postmaster for Felsted who is providing this service, and Alan Carr at Newport Stores for helping make this happen.
"After speaking with Alan, who had to withdraw the service from his shop, we agreed Debden Grange was the perfect solution.”
There is visitor parking for those who can’t arrive on foot.
Mr Lee said they welcome anyone visiting to enjoy a coffee or light lunch during their visit, subject to availability, in line with Covid restrictions.
Post Office regional manager Hayley Brown said: “It is great news.
"It is open to the whole community and not just the residents. We thank Richard Silcock for providing this service.”