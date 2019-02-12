Police appeal after postman robbery in Stansted

The postman was robbed in Jordon Close in Stansted Mountfitchet. Archant

Police are investigating after a postman was robbed in Stansted Mountfitchet.

The incident happened at around 12.25pm in Jordon Close on Tuesday (February 26).

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man, described to us as black, in his early 20s, slim, around 6ft tall, and wearing a hat and a puffer-style jacket, approached the victim and threatened him. No weapon was seen but a parcel was taken.”

If you saw or heard anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/31267/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.