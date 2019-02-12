Police appeal after postman robbery in Stansted
PUBLISHED: 10:18 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 28 February 2019
Archant
Police are investigating after a postman was robbed in Stansted Mountfitchet.
The incident happened at around 12.25pm in Jordon Close on Tuesday (February 26).
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man, described to us as black, in his early 20s, slim, around 6ft tall, and wearing a hat and a puffer-style jacket, approached the victim and threatened him. No weapon was seen but a parcel was taken.”
If you saw or heard anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/31267/19.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.