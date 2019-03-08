Deteriorating roads lead resident to start unusual collection

The state of the roads around Saffron Walden has turned one resident into a collector of an unusual sort of item - car springs.

Graham Warbey says the deteriorating surfaces of Radwinter Road, Thaxted Road, and East Street have caused an abundance of car springs to simply snap off as vehicles hit potholes and other defects.

He began collecting the small items - which form a key part of a car's suspension system - while out walking his dog last year and now has a collection of about 40 at his home.

Broken springs can result in an MOT failure.

He said: "I just happened to notice a spring in the road as I was walking my dog and I thought 'I wonder how many I can get?'. Sometimes I can go weeks without seeing one but other days I pick up two or three.

"The driver might not even know it has happened. The roads are particularly bad for pot holes and I think cheap imported steel used in the springs might also play a part."