Residents say ‘no effort’ is being made to tackle village pothole problem

Essex County Council is making no effort to invest in infrastructure in Elsenham despite a Council Tax increase and several new housing developments in the village, according to residents.

Elsenham resident Robert Talks said he had reported a series of road defects to Essex Highways over the past few months but not a single issue had been rectified.

“They seem totally uninterested in dealing with the poor state of our roads. This is not the only set of potholes I have reported to Essex Highways to be ignored,” he said. “This particular set, I reported at 10pm on Tuesday and by 11am on Wednesday, they had apparently assessed them and decided not to do anything about them.

“I just find it unbelievable. We have an issue with speeding vehicles coming into Elsenham on this road and I am quite certain that the potholes are not helping with the situation. Why would motorists bother following the rules of the road when the authorities are not doing their bit to maintain them?”

Grove Hill, in nearby Stansted, has been closed for a month to repair a property which was damaged by a lorry hitting it and Mr Talks has suggested this would be a good opportunity for Essex Highways to repair the road.

“The road is in a terrible state of disrepair,” he said. “Essex Highways has no plans to resurface this road despite numerous villagers reporting how bad the state of the road is.

“I can’t think of a better time to repair a road then when it is already closed for a month. It will save inconvenience to local people and also save the public purse money as diversion signs and plans will not need to be made.

“With the abundance of additional properties being built in Elsenham and surrounding villages.

“The council will be receiving additional funds by way of Council Tax, but it appears to be making little or no effort to invest in our infrastructure.”

An Essex Highways spokesman said: “Repairs in Grove Hill are to a building that was hit by a vehicle. We have scheduled patching work on the road and sign repair in April.

“We fixed potholes in Stansted Road in January, April, May and November last year.

“The remaining defects are not yet significant enough for urgent repair, but the road is inspected professionally every three months, and if these deteriorate, they become priority for fixing.”