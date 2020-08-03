Temperature checks, masks and PPE but visitors can return to see care home residents

The Grange Care Home in Newport is welcoming visitors again. Picture: Country Court Country Court

The Grange Care Home in Newport has put measures in place so visitors can return to see care home residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Country Court put in place comprehensive guidelines before government guidelines were announced.

You may also want to watch:

All visitors are required to wear a face mask for garden visits and full PPE for indoor visits. Every visitor is required to pass through a thermal imaging machine to check their temperature on arrival.

Home manager Teresa Torres said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to open our doors again, families are as much a part of our home as our residents.

“It’s been very emotional to see residents’ faces light up as they see family members after so long. We know how important it is for our residents to see loved ones and this is a real boost for everyone”.

Operations Director Helen Richmond added: “All Country Court Care and Nursing Homes remain Covid-19 free at this time and all of the measures we have implemented for these visits are designed to keep it that way.”