Praise for four colleagues in Essex fire service for their community teamwork

PUBLISHED: 09:49 03 August 2020

Community safety officer Laura Moxley with education officers Lisa Mitson and Andrea Adams who have been praised for their work. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Community safety officer Laura Moxley with education officers Lisa Mitson and Andrea Adams who have been praised for their work. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Four education officers in Essex County Fire and Rescue Service who are normally in schools delivering fire safety and crime prevention lessons took their lessons online, have been leaflet dropping and reassuring members of the public.

Education officers Roy Evans and Neil Soanes have been praised for their work. Pictured here with colleagues. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue ServiceEducation officers Roy Evans and Neil Soanes have been praised for their work. Pictured here with colleagues. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Andrea Adams, Laura Moxley, Neil Soanes and Roy Evans have been praised for their efforts.

They delivered education presentations through the fire service’s Education Hub, and have worked alongside Community Safety Officers.

Lisa Mitson, Community Safety Officer said: “Andrea, Laura, Neil and Roy have joined us to pound the pavements and dirt tracks in all weathers in various locations to post over 1,000 leaflets through doors in areas that have either had house fires or where we know we have some very vulnerable residents.

“They have joined us in giving home safety advice to those members of the public that we have met as well as delivering smoke alarms to those that need them. They have increased our productivity no end and this has been a great example of our One Team motto.

Education officer Neil Soanes delivering leaflets. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue ServiceEducation officer Neil Soanes delivering leaflets. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

“We want to say a huge thank you for all their support.”

The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service’s Education Hub is online at www.essex-fire.gov.uk/education

Education officer Andrea Adams delivering leaflets. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue ServiceEducation officer Andrea Adams delivering leaflets. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

