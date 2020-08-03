Praise for four colleagues in Essex fire service for their community teamwork
PUBLISHED: 09:49 03 August 2020
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Four education officers in Essex County Fire and Rescue Service who are normally in schools delivering fire safety and crime prevention lessons took their lessons online, have been leaflet dropping and reassuring members of the public.
Andrea Adams, Laura Moxley, Neil Soanes and Roy Evans have been praised for their efforts.
They delivered education presentations through the fire service’s Education Hub, and have worked alongside Community Safety Officers.
Lisa Mitson, Community Safety Officer said: “Andrea, Laura, Neil and Roy have joined us to pound the pavements and dirt tracks in all weathers in various locations to post over 1,000 leaflets through doors in areas that have either had house fires or where we know we have some very vulnerable residents.
“They have joined us in giving home safety advice to those members of the public that we have met as well as delivering smoke alarms to those that need them. They have increased our productivity no end and this has been a great example of our One Team motto.
“We want to say a huge thank you for all their support.”
The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service’s Education Hub is online at www.essex-fire.gov.uk/education
