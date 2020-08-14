Lyndsey Nash is named Care UK Hero at Mountfitchet House in Stansted

Team member Lyndsey Nash (right) with a resident at Mountfitchet House, Stanted. Picture: Care UK Care UK

A team member at Mountfitchet House care home in Stansted has been named as a ‘Care UK Hero’ for going above and beyond for colleagues, residents and the local community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Long shifts didn’t stop Lyndsey Nash baking treats for everyone, including baking a birthday cake for unit manager Gina, and giving each team member the opportunity to sign their own icing heart for the creation.

Care home provider Care UK, is seeking heroes throughout its 122 care homes. The competition aims to shine a light on exceptional people.

You may also want to watch:

Lyndsey, who works as a team leader and a moving and handling co-ordinator, said: “I know just how difficult the past few months have been for everyone, so it was important for me to raise morale in any way I could, and I’m glad I was able to make a difference.

“The whole team at Mountfitchet House has worked really hard to create a positive environment, and I’m really grateful for their support.

“I’m thrilled to have been chosen as a Care UK hero.”

Maggie Spooner, relief home manager at Mountfitchet House, said: “Lyndsey has quickly adapted to the changes in ways of working, taking each new challenge in her stride. Her commitment to supporting not only residents but her colleagues, is amazing.

“From our nurses and lifestyle coordinators, to our housekeepers and chefs, everyone has done a tremendous job over the past few months, and I cannot thank Lyndsey and the rest of the team enough for making Mountfitchet House a wonderful place to live.”