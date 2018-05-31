Prank makes a comeback to highlight Saffron Walden’s potholes

Some flattering sights coming out of Audley Road in Saffron Walden.

Lockdown has really brought out the most creative of us.

Someone has drawn phalluses around potholes on a road in Saffron Walden to highlight a potholes problem.

Five have been drawn on Audley Road in Saffron Walden around existing potholes.

The prankster may have been the same person who brought half a dozen spray-painted shapes to Audley End Road in January last year – or it may have been a copycat.

According to a Freedom of Information Request, there were 10 claims made for damage to vehicles caused by hitting potholes in Saffron Walden in 2019-2020. None of them were recorded for Audley Road.

On average, only 10 percent of claims were found to be valid and payable, so it is likely that one valid claim has been submitted.

An Essex Highways spokesperson said: “Audley Road was in our programme to have pre-patching work done at the end of this month before being re-surfaced later in the year. “However, due to restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak, we are re-scheduling surfacing work to do out-of-town main roads this year and more residential roads next year.

“Individual higher-risk potholes will be repaired as normal at this location, as they would be elsewhere in Essex. Drawing crude lines around defects in the road doesn’t and won’t make any difference to our road maintenance priorities.”