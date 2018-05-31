Saffron Walden Community Church prayer line launched
PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 May 2020
Jonathan Burton - Pastor, Saffron Walden Community Church
Saffron Walden Community Church has launched a prayer line for any member of the public who needs someone to talk to, someone to listen, or would like prayers said for them.
Church members who are providing the service said that prayer requests can be left for them to pray later, or people can leave their contact details requesting they are contacted by telephone or email.
Email prayer@waldencommunity.org.uk or see the Saffron Walden Community Church Facebook page
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.