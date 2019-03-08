Firm confirms plans to open new hotel and restaurant by 2020

Artist impression of Premier Inn in Saffron Walden. Picture: VECTOR Archant

Premier Inn bosses expect Saffron Walden’s new 70-bedroom hotel and restaurant to be open for guests and diners by summer 2020, the Reporter can reveal.

Planning permission has been granted for the hotel and Beefeater restaurant in Thaxted Road and the site is expected to create 40 new jobs. The land has been vacant for about 12 years and the applicant said the development would contribute towards reinforcing a “strong, responsive and competitive local economy” through the delivery of new hotel accommodation and direct and job creation.

A spokesman for Premier Inn said: “Our brands will bring many benefits to the area. The Premier Inn will help to fulfil demand for hotel rooms in Saffron Walden, and together with the Beefeater restaurant, we expect to create more than 40 new jobs, with recruitment focused in the local area.

“With the granting of planning consent, we’re looking forward to work starting and are targeting to have the hotel and restaurant open by summer 2020.”