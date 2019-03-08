Primary pupils' design becomes a blooming success at Newport development

Newport Primary School Louise Johnson (CALA Homes) and Olivia (11) with Olivia's winning design. Picture: TIM GEORGE © Tim George / UNP 0845 600 7737

A pair of imaginative primary school pupils have won first prize in a garden design competition and have seen their creative ideas brought to life at CALA Homes' Wicken Lea development in Newport.

Olivia Clark and Arianna Pigg, Year 6 pupils at Newport Primary School, created a scheme for the 'Design a Garden' competition, complete with plants, decorative stones and a feature bridge.

The designs were submitted to an independent judging panel, who selected the winning design, which would then be implemented into the garden of plot 21, 'The Newport' house type.

The winning design, which includes a luxury patio area, turfed garden, a statement rockery area complete with pebbles to represent the stream with a bridge and a waterproof pergola, has now been used by landscape gardeners, Down To Earth Landscapes, to create a garden at the development.

Chris Roads, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes, said: "The quality of the entries was fantastic, all the children showed great imagination, took budgets into consideration and put a lot of thought into the different elements needed to create a scheme. Choosing a winner was extremely difficult but Olivia and Arianna designed something special that any family moving into the Newport would love.

"The great thing about this project is that it is not just a theoretical exercise. The pupils have seen their design go from concept right through to creation and we hope that this creative garden will be enjoyed by a family at Wicken Lea for many years to come."

In addition to seeing their winning design bought to life at CALA Home's Wicken Lea development, Olivia and Arianna also each received £25 in gift vouchers. Certificates were also sent to all participating pupils.

Keeley Chandler, deputy head teacher at Newport Primary School, said: "The pupils were really excited about the competition and having the chance to see their design created in real life really spurred them on. Olivia and Arianna are absolutely delighted with their prizes and were excited to see the final design bought to life at Wicken Lea.

"Our Year 6 students were thrilled to take part in the campaign with CALA Homes and followed the brief closely to produce some truly incredible designs. We are incredibly proud of the effort and creativity shown by all the pupils."