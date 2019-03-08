Advanced search

Local Recall
Updated

Primary schools forced to close after water main bursts

PUBLISHED: 12:46 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 14 November 2019

Newport Primary School. Picture: Saffron Photo

Newport Primary School. Picture: Saffron Photo

SaffronPhoto 2016

Two primary schools have been forced to close today (November 14) because of a burst water main in Widdington.

Two primary schools have been forced to close today (November 14) because of a burst water main in Widdington.

Emergency closures have taken place at Newport Primary School and Rickling Primary School because of the main in Wells Mead, which burst this morning.

You may also want to watch:

Affinity Water say 66 streets have been affected and their repair team is on site.

The company said on their website: "Our repair team are on site and work to expose the damaged water main is now underway. We will provide an update and estimate on when this work should be completed as soon as one becomes available. We are sorry for the disruption to your supply and thank you for your patience.

In an earlier statement, the company advised: "During this time we ask you not to use any electrical appliances that require a water supply, for example washing machines or dishwashers and to conserve water from storage tanks during the time your water supply is interrupted.

"If you do still have a supply, we would advise you to store some water for drinking, in case your water has to be switched off for a repair to be completed."

Most Read

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

High Street road closures postponed following appeal from traders

The Slade bridge running beneath the High Street in Saffron Walden. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Most Read

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

High Street road closures postponed following appeal from traders

The Slade bridge running beneath the High Street in Saffron Walden. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Primary schools forced to close after water main bursts

Newport Primary School. Picture: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden recover from wobbly start to earn win at Epping Upper Clapton rivals

Saffron Walden Rugby Club in action (pic Jamie Pluck)

‘Long struggle’ ends in success for group as donations reach Nepal

Metal sheets sent to help the victims of the earthquake in Nepal

Fire station car wash will raise funds for Archie’s treatment bid

The Wilks family. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Expect big fun at Gulliver’s Land

Gulliver's Land, Dinosaur and Farm Park - on the Jousting Castles ride.
Drive 24