Primary schools forced to close after water main bursts

Newport Primary School. Picture: Saffron Photo SaffronPhoto 2016

Two primary schools have been forced to close today (November 14) because of a burst water main in Widdington.

Emergency closures have taken place at Newport Primary School and Rickling Primary School because of the main in Wells Mead, which burst this morning.

Affinity Water say 66 streets have been affected and their repair team is on site.

The company said on their website: "Our repair team are on site and work to expose the damaged water main is now underway. We will provide an update and estimate on when this work should be completed as soon as one becomes available. We are sorry for the disruption to your supply and thank you for your patience.

In an earlier statement, the company advised: "During this time we ask you not to use any electrical appliances that require a water supply, for example washing machines or dishwashers and to conserve water from storage tanks during the time your water supply is interrupted.

"If you do still have a supply, we would advise you to store some water for drinking, in case your water has to be switched off for a repair to be completed."