Prince Philip dies: Essex officials pay tribute to Duke of Edinburgh
Officials from across Essex have expressed their sadness following the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince Philip died today aged 99, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
HM Lord-Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, said: “This is a very sad day for the Royal Family and for the nation.
“In words spoken by HM The Queen on their golden anniversary, ‘Our country owed her husband a greater debt than he would ever claim and we would ever know’.”
Mrs Tolhurst added that throughout Her Majesty the Queen’s 69-year reign, The Duke of Edinburgh has been, in her words, ‘Her strength and stay’.
Mrs Tolhurst added: “Every day of their 73 years of married life, Prince Philip has supported Her Majesty in all aspects of our present-day monarchy.
“He is the longest living consort and he served with distinction in the Second World War.
“He was President or Patron of over 780 organisations and his legacy of The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, helping countless young people fostering their hope and ambitions, and his passion for the environment, were examples of His public work.
“The nation has so much to be grateful for. We send our very best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and to the Royal family.”
High Sheriff of Essex, Julie Fosh, said: “It is with great sadness to hear the news of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“He gave his long and full life in service and devotion to Her Majesty the Queen and will be much missed.
“My love and thoughts go to Her Majesty, the Royal Family and to everyone who enjoyed his company over so many years.”
Councillor John Jowers, chairman of Essex County Council, said: “On behalf of all members of Essex County Council, we offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. We join with people across Essex in mourning his loss.
“He made an enormous contribution, at the side of the Queen, to the Country, the Royal Family, and through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, to Essex.”