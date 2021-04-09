Gallery

Published: 2:10 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 2:43 PM April 9, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in Rotorua, New Zealand, during her Silver Jubilee tour. - Credit: PA

Officials from across Essex have expressed their sadness following the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip died today aged 99, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Duke Of Edinburgh meets Kit the cat, the mascot for Manchester's 2002 hosting of the Commonwealth Games - Credit: PA

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, said: “This is a very sad day for the Royal Family and for the nation.

“In words spoken by HM The Queen on their golden anniversary, ‘Our country owed her husband a greater debt than he would ever claim and we would ever know’.”

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Balmoral to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary. - Credit: PA

Mrs Tolhurst added that throughout Her Majesty the Queen’s 69-year reign, The Duke of Edinburgh has been, in her words, ‘Her strength and stay’.

Mrs Tolhurst added: “Every day of their 73 years of married life, Prince Philip has supported Her Majesty in all aspects of our present-day monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh taking photographs during their visit to the South Sea Islands of Tuvalu. - Credit: PA

“He is the longest living consort and he served with distinction in the Second World War.

“He was President or Patron of over 780 organisations and his legacy of The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, helping countless young people fostering their hope and ambitions, and his passion for the environment, were examples of His public work.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh are driven from Buckingham Palace, in central London, to attend the Patron's Lunch in honour of the Queen's 90th birthday. - Credit: PA

“The nation has so much to be grateful for. We send our very best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and to the Royal family.”

High Sheriff of Essex, Julie Fosh, said: “It is with great sadness to hear the news of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

High Sheriff of Essex, Julie Fosh - Credit: Supplied by High Sheriff of Essex, Julie Fosh

“He gave his long and full life in service and devotion to Her Majesty the Queen and will be much missed.

“My love and thoughts go to Her Majesty, the Royal Family and to everyone who enjoyed his company over so many years.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor joined by Sugar, one of the Royal corgis. - Credit: PA

Councillor John Jowers, chairman of Essex County Council, said: “On behalf of all members of Essex County Council, we offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. We join with people across Essex in mourning his loss.

“He made an enormous contribution, at the side of the Queen, to the Country, the Royal Family, and through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, to Essex.”

The Royal Family in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, Berkshire. Left to right: Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Charles. - Credit: PA

Left to right: The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry and the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London. - Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince Of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry and the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London. - Credit: PA



