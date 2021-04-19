Published: 12:24 PM April 19, 2021

Worshippers remembered and celebrated the life of Prince Philip at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden yesterday (Sunday, April 18).

The service was attended by a small congregation in line with social distancing rules, but was streamed online for those at home.

The ceremony replaced the usual Sunday service and followed on from the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral which took place in Windsor on Saturday, April 17.

Reverend Trew, who led the service, praised the Duke for his devotion to the Queen.

He said: "He was a leader with a promising naval career ahead of him.

"Then, he swapped something that would fulfil his ego with something that would fulfil his heart."

Rev Trew told parishioners that the Queen, the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, will feel a great sense of loss as the period of national mourning ends.

He said: "It is the capacity to recognise the humanity and not only the utility of those we serve."

Rev'd Jeremy Trew led worshippers in their remembrance of Prince Philip - Credit: St Mary’s, Saffron Walden

After the service, Rev'd Trew told the Reporter: "We are talking about a public figure who has been there our whole lives.

"There aren't many public figures you can say that about, so the death of Prince Philip cases us to reflect on the changes in our own lives."

Walden mayor councillor Heather Asker delivered a reading.

Cllr Asker said: "I felt it was fitting how Rev'd Trew had put together the tribute to HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and highlighted his endearing role as Consort to Her Majesty, The Queen.

"Rev'd Trew also mentioned how many families throughout the country had suffered their own personal losses over the last year and this made the service personal to many who were able to attend the service in restricted numbers and take part in the streaming service."

Over the last week, people have highlighted Prince Philip's connections to the region.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence, last week remembered the Duke's long tenure as Chancellor of the University of Cambridge.

Leaders throughout Essex also expressed their sadness following the Duke's death on April 9.