Residents invited to join protest outside town library

PUBLISHED: 13:29 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 30 January 2019

Saffron Walden Library. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Paul Fairhurst, is urging residents to join a non-political, silent protest outside Saffron Walden Library on Saturday in response to the county council consultation on the future of libraries.

“Although this library might not be closing, its hours could be reduced,” Cllr Fairhurst said. “This is very important to us - we have to sent a message to the county council that we care.

“It’s not just about libraries, it’s about the community. Libraries represent a safe place for the elderly, the young and the vulnerable. They are the bedrock of our society.

“It needs to be a positive affirmation. The future of the town might not be a shopping centre anymore so libraries will become the centre where people can meet and greet. It really is important.”

“We encourage everyone to come along - anyone who loves books and loves the community. Do bring placards but just being there is enough.”

The protest will start at 10am outside Saffron Walden Library in Market Square.

