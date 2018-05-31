Pub gives away Mother’s Day roast dinners to the elderly

A pub in Great Chesterford received all the ingredients for Mother’s Day roast dinners when they were told they have to shut because of the coronavirus lockdown. But landlords Simon and Samantha were not going to let them all go to waste and miss out on helping some of the most vulnerable people in their community.

The Plough, a pub in Great Chesterford, received all the meats and vegetables in time for the Sunday roasts they had planned for Sunday, March 22.

Simon Cleary, the pub’s landlord, said: “We had all the meats and all the vegetables that arrived to the pub on Friday morning, so we had beef chicken and pork, plus all the vegetables, so potatoes, carrots, broccoli, parsnips, Yorkshire puddings.

“We decided to close on Friday with everyone else and my wife, Samantha decided it would be a good idea to cook it and give it away we spoke to our local village vicar, Alex Jeewan.”

The vicar put the couple in touch with a local organisation in the village, The Good Neighbours Action Group, whom they teamed up with immediately.

About 25 volunteers from the group contacted elderly people from the village, whom they help with various things including shopping collection.

“They spoke to the vulnerable people and asked who wanted to have a free meal and just everybody they spoke to said ‘yes, please!’,” Simon said.

The volunteers collected all the information regarding which address wanted which dinner and sent it to Simon and Samantha.

Simon then started cooking all the meals at 7am on Sunday, put it in takeaway containers, and handed them to the volunteers, who took turns and kept a safe distance from each other while waiting outside.

“We have had messages coming back from people saying it was a lovely gesture, particularly as it was on Mother’s Day. They weren’t able to see their children and grandchildren, but had a free dinner, so they were happy.

“We couldn’t sell the food and it was a choice of giving it away to people who needed it or throw it away.”