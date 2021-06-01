News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pub landlord releases Euro 2020 single

Will Durrant

Published: 11:51 AM June 1, 2021   
A man holds a stein of beer.

Ben Blackaby is the landlord at The Bull, Langley Lower Green - Credit: Supplied by Ben Blackaby

A pub landlord has released a single to spur England on in the Euros.

Ben Blackaby, 46, released his song England in Unity to cheer people up after a year's delay to the Euro 2020 football championship.

Ben, who runs The Bull in Langley Lower Green, took inspiration from Gareth Southgate's wedding-style waistcoats, naming the England manager "Best Man of the country".

Ben said: "I decided to write a song to lift people's spirits in the run up to the Euros."

He added: "It has been a really hard year for many people.

"Hopefully we are coming out the right side of it."

A man in front of a brick building - The Bull pub - holding a beer

Ben Blackaby wrote his song England in Unity for a bit of fun, and to lift people's spirits after a year's delay to the Euros - Credit: Supplied by Ben Blackaby

Ben, who is a member of cover band One Fat Finger, wrote the song for the World Cup in 2018 but refined and recorded it this year.

He said: "Gareth Southgate is doing a good job. I think he's got a sense of humour, so I hope he would like it."

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his provisional squad.

Gareth Southgate, England's manager - Credit: PA IMAGES

How can you watch the Euros?

Covid-19 put a stop to the UEFA European Championship 2020. This year, the Euros return!

Kicking off the tournament, Turkey play Italy on Friday, June 11 at 8pm (UK time).

The match will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer.

Wales, England and Scotland will all play in the first few days of the group stages.

Key fixtures include:

  • Saturday, June 12 - Wales v Switzerland - 2pm on BBC One and iPlayer
  • Sunday, June 13 - England v Croatia - 2pm on BBC One and iPlayer
  • Monday, June 14 - Scotland v Czech Republic - 2pm on BBC One and iPlayer

England is in Group D with Croatia, the Czech Republic and Scotland.

On Monday, June 28, Group D's runner-up will play the runner-up in Group E (Poland, Slovakia, Spain or Sweden).

Look out for the Group D winner on Tuesday, June 29, when they play the Group F runner-up (France, Germany, Hungary or Portugal).

The finals are set to take place on Sunday, July 11 at 8pm.

England will host the Women's Euro in Summer 2022.

