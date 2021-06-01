Pub landlord releases Euro 2020 single
- Credit: Supplied by Ben Blackaby
A pub landlord has released a single to spur England on in the Euros.
Ben Blackaby, 46, released his song England in Unity to cheer people up after a year's delay to the Euro 2020 football championship.
Ben, who runs The Bull in Langley Lower Green, took inspiration from Gareth Southgate's wedding-style waistcoats, naming the England manager "Best Man of the country".
Ben said: "I decided to write a song to lift people's spirits in the run up to the Euros."
He added: "It has been a really hard year for many people.
"Hopefully we are coming out the right side of it."
Ben, who is a member of cover band One Fat Finger, wrote the song for the World Cup in 2018 but refined and recorded it this year.
Most Read
- 1 Essex Covid-19 update as Spring Bank Holiday weekend begins
- 2 Uttlesford reacts to London Stansted Airport appeal ruling
- 3 Practice nurse Bernie retires after 30 years of service
- 4 TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere to host charity football match
- 5 Pub landlord releases Euro 2020 single
- 6 Covid-19 jab success continues in North Uttlesford
- 7 Vandal on the loos? Report damage to council, say leaders
- 8 How Essex and Herts has supported refugees and asylum seekers
- 9 Walden Curate appointed to Black Notley, Great Notley and Rayne
- 10 Ramblers re-discover Uttlesford with refreshed guidebook
He said: "Gareth Southgate is doing a good job. I think he's got a sense of humour, so I hope he would like it."
How can you watch the Euros?
Covid-19 put a stop to the UEFA European Championship 2020. This year, the Euros return!
Kicking off the tournament, Turkey play Italy on Friday, June 11 at 8pm (UK time).
The match will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer.
Wales, England and Scotland will all play in the first few days of the group stages.
Key fixtures include:
- Saturday, June 12 - Wales v Switzerland - 2pm on BBC One and iPlayer
- Sunday, June 13 - England v Croatia - 2pm on BBC One and iPlayer
- Monday, June 14 - Scotland v Czech Republic - 2pm on BBC One and iPlayer
England is in Group D with Croatia, the Czech Republic and Scotland.
On Monday, June 28, Group D's runner-up will play the runner-up in Group E (Poland, Slovakia, Spain or Sweden).
Look out for the Group D winner on Tuesday, June 29, when they play the Group F runner-up (France, Germany, Hungary or Portugal).
The finals are set to take place on Sunday, July 11 at 8pm.
England will host the Women's Euro in Summer 2022.
What are your plans for Euro 2020? Tell us in our survey!