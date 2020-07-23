Advanced search

The latest coronavirus figures are published for Essex and other areas

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 July 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES



Archant

The latest weekly figures of coronavirus cases have been published for July 6-12.

The latest weekly figures of coronavirus cases have been published for July 6 to July 12.

And our interactive table here can show you the number of cases per area from data provided by Public Health England.

The rates include both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 testing combined.

Pillar 1 testing is primarily in hospital testing of patients and some healthcare workers. Pillar 2 testing is out of hospital testing.

In Essex, there has been 368.4 cases per 100,000 people in total. During the week of July 6 to July 12, there were 4.5 cases per 100,000, a rise of 1.7 on the week of June 29 to July 5 when the number was 2.84.

Since weekly records started on March 2, Essex’s numbers have fluctuated. During the week of March 30 to April 1, the number was 41.08 cases per 100,000. And from April 20 to April 26 the number was 56.17 cases per 100,000. It has subsequently fallen.

In Suffolk, there have been 346.8 cases per 100,000 in total, with 1.3 cases per 100,000 during the week, a 0.4 drop from the previous week.

In Cambridgeshire, there have been 341.1 cases per 100,000 in total, with 3.2 cases per 100,000, and a rise of 0.4 in numbers on the previous week.

In Hertfordshire, there have been 351.4 cases per 100,000 in total, with a rise of 0.6 cases from the previous week, and 4.4 cases per 100,000 in total.

The highest area for coronavirus is Leicester. They have 101.4 cases per 100,000 during the week, though this is a 14.7 drop against the previous week.

In Leicester, there are 1,226 cases per 100,000 in total.

