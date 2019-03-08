SAFFRON GRANGE VINEYARD LTD

LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Sections 17 or 71 of the Act)

Name of Applicant or Club: SAFFRON GRANGE VINEYARD LTD. Postal address of premises or club: SAFFRON GRANGE, ROWLEY HILL FARM, Little Walden, Saffron Walden, Essex CB10 1UZ. Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on the premises SUPPLY AND SALE OF ALCOHOL ON AND OFF PREMISES 0900-2100 Daily. ONLINE SALES OF ALCOHOL THROUGH WEBSITE WWW.SAFFRONGRANGE.COM. The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 10th May 2019. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000.